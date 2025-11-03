Lionsgate Hires Michael Viane as Theatrical Distribution EVP

Lionsgate has named Michael Viane as its new EVP of Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Operations, reporting to global distribution president Kevin Grayson.

Grayson’s announcement of the hire comes just after Paramount announced that it has hired Lionsgate’s outgoing distribution co-president, Shaun Barber, as its new domestic distribution president.

“I’ve enjoyed a great friendship and collaboration with Shaun Barber, who is starting an exciting new stage in his career. I’m also thrilled to bring Mike on board since he has been such a tremendous partner when we’ve worked together before. Mike’s proven experience, honed over a 30-year career, has made him one of the most respected distribution executives in the business. That, along with his strong leadership, will be an immense asset to Lionsgate,” said Grayson in a statement.

“Lionsgate has always stood out as a bold, innovative force in the industry, and I’m honored to join the team. I’m excited to reunite with Adam and Kevin, who I respect deeply, and to be part of a compelling slate of films poised for success this holiday season, throughout 2026, and beyond,” said Viane.

Viane previously worked with Grayson and Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair Adam Fogelson at STX Entertainment, where he served as EVP and Co-President of Theatrical Distribution. Prior to STX, Viane also worked for more than 20 years at Warner Bros., rising to become SVP while handling sales and strategic partnerships.

Viane has also served as head film buyer at Regal Entertainment and most recently as head of global revenue for Comscore.

“We’re genuinely excited to be reunited with Mike, whose knowledge of every aspect of theatrical distribution is unparalleled. At the same time, we’re deeply appreciative of Shaun as he moves on to his next chapter. He is beloved by the Lionsgate family, and we wish him the very best. Over the past several years, Kevin and his team have forged new strategic partnerships, advanced fresh approaches to distribution, and introduced innovative, first-to-market theatrical strategies. I know they’ll continue to deliver for Lionsgate on our most dynamic slate in years,” said Fogelson.

Grayson and Viane will be overseeing an upcoming slate that could make Lionsgate a major player at the box office again after two years with a domestic market share of less than 3%. Along with “Now You See Me 3” later this month, the studio is set to release “The Housemaid,” a Paul Feig thriller based on Freida McFadden’s hit novel that will look to be a major counterprogramming holiday title against “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Then, in 2026, Lionsgate will handle the domestic distribution of next summer’s launch title, “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as his famous late uncle, Michael Jackson. Other 2026 films on the studio slate include “Power Ballad” starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, Kingdom Story Company’s sequel to “I Can Only Imagine,” and the adaptation of “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Lionsgate will also release “The Resurrection of the Christ,” Mel Gibson’s two-part sequel to his 2004 smash box office hit “The Passion of the Christ,” in March and May 2027.