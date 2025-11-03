Jon Stewart Renews ‘The Daily Show’ Contract to Host Weekly Through 2026

While the state of late night may be in flux, the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” is sticking around. Jon Stewart has reached a deal with Paramount to continue hosting duties every Monday through December 2026.

Stewart, who returned to the program in January 2024, will continue to share hosting duties with the show’s news team, which leads the program Tuesdays through Thursdays. The news team includes Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Stewart also remains executive producer alongside showrunner Jen Flanz and his long-time manager James “Babydoll” Dixon.

The move comes on the heels of “The Daily Show” winning three Emmys and scoring its highest quarterly rating in four years and biggest share in 10 years.

“Jon Stewart continues to elevate the genre he created. His return is an ongoing commitment to the incisive comedy and sharp commentary that define ‘The Daily Show,’” Comedy Central head Ari Pearce said in a statement. “The renewal is a win for audiences, for Comedy Central and for all our programming partners. We’re proud to support Jon and the extraordinary news team.”

While Stewart will continue on, his late night counterpart Stephen Colbert will end his reign at CBS in May 2026 after Paramount canceled “The Late Show.” New owner Skydance has said it was not involved in the cancellation decision, while previous management have said the decision was “purely financial.”

Another major Paramount creative talent, Taylor Sheridan, is also exiting the company to join NBCUniversal following the expiration of his contract in 2028. However, he will work on Paramount’s upcoming film adaptation of “Call of Duty” alongside Peter Berg.

Other creative talent that David Ellison has struck deals with include Will Smith, James Mangold and “Stranger Things” creators The Duffer Brothers. The company also reached a new five year, $1.5 billion streaming deal with “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, though they publicly blamed Skydance’s “s–tshow” merger with Paramount for delaying its Season 27 premiere and “f–king up” the long-running adult animated series.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+.