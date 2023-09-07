Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group has signed an exclusive unscripted deal with Sean Perry’s production company 2500 Media, the company announced Thursday.

Under the agreement, 2500 Media, which focuses on unscripted series, documentaries and scripted projects, will immediately enter into Pilgrim Media Group’s development and production staff. The deal also covers a first look scripted component with Lionsgate Television.

“When I looked around at ways to super charge my new company 2500 Media and deliver high quality production at a reasonable cost, it was clear that locking arms with Lionsgate and Pilgrim was the best and fastest way to accomplish our goals,” Perry said in a statement. “When you see what Kevin Beggs, Sandra Stern and their team have accomplished across Lionsgate Television and my good friend Craig Piligian has built with Pilgrim, it was a no brainer to dive in fully with them.”

Perry, who serves as founder and CEO of 2500 Media, is best known for founding Endeavor’s unscripted department. Over the course of his time at companies including Original Productions, Eureka and WME, Perry has worked on expanding the organizations’ alternative and reality TV opportunities.

“Sean has been a longtime supporter of Lionsgate and Pilgrim and he is a true leader in unscripted television,” Lionsgate Television Group chairman and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs said. “We look forward to collaborating with the 2500 Media team to deliver a robust content slate.”

The agreement will build on Lionsgate Television’s expanding slate of scripted and unscripted series, which currently includes partnerships with BBC Studios, Paul Feig, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures, Katori Hall, Robert Greenblatt, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, Carl Beverly and Sarah Timmerman and Michael Colton and John Aboud.

“After working with Sean for more than two decades, I am thrilled to extend and expand our successful relationship,” Lionsgate nonfiction television president and Pilgrim CEO Craig Piligian said. “His industry expertise, creative and business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit make him the perfect partner for us.”

Perry is repped by WME. Gretchen Stockdale and David Harris negotiated the deal for Pilgrim.