Lionsgate and STX Set Domestic Distribution Partnership With ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ as First Release

Lionsgate and STX are moving forward with a partnership that involves Lionsgate handling the domestic distribution of STX’s upcoming film slate.

Under this new deal, Lionsgate will handle marketing and distribution for future STX theatrical releases in North America. It will also distribute the company’s 75-title library across all platforms and will include the development of several scripted TV series based on popular titles from STX’s library, including “Bad Moms” and “Hustlers.”

The first motion picture under this agreement will be “The Marsh King’s Daughter.” Roadside Attractions joined the two studios to announce that the film will debut exclusively in theaters by Roadside on October 6.

“Theatrical exhibition continues to be essential to our company, and that’s especially true for movies like ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ and its director, Neil Burger, with whom we had such a fantastic success with ‘The Upside,’” said STX Entertainment CEO Noah Fogelson. “As Bob [Simonds] and I sought a longterm strategic distribution partner, Lionsgate was our first and best choice. We are excited to begin our deal with ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter.’ We believe their production, marketing and distribution teams are the absolute best in the business and many of their marketing executives are already intimately familiar with our slate.”

“Daisy Ridley turns in a powerful, emotional and impressively physical performance in ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter,’” said Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen. “Everyone knows what Daisy is capable of from the ‘Star Wars’ movies, but here, playing a character in a fight to the death with the father she once idolized, she will bring audiences to the edge of their seats. We’re excited to be bringing this movie to theaters in October.”

Based on Karen Dionne’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, the thriller tells the story of a woman who enters the wilderness to confront the Marsh King, the man who kept her and her mother captive for years. That man just so happens to be her father. Daisy Ridley will play Helena with Ben Mendelsohn playing her father, aka the Marsh King. The movie also stars Garrett Hedlund (“Mudbound”), Caren Pistorius (“Unhinged”), Brooklynn Prince (“Cocaine Bear”) and Gil Birmingham (“Yellowstone”).

“The Marsh King’s Daughter” is directed by Neil Burger (“Limitless,” “The Illusionist”) and comes from a screenplay written by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”). Teddy Schwarzman and Keith Redmon of Black Bear Pictures and Mark L. Smith produce, along with executive producers Michael Heimler, Charles Miller, Cliff Roberts, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson, John Friedberg, and Samuel J. Brown.

Lionsgate will also handle the distribution of STX’s library films, which include Jennifer Lopez’s “Hustlers,” the “Bad Moms” franchise, Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen,” Gerard Butler’s “Greenland,” Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game,” Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty,” David Bautista’s “My Spy” and “21 Bridges,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman.