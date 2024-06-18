Lionsgate and its newly formed Lionsgate Studios have promoted Chase Brisbin to executive vice president of international SVOD sales and head of global channels.

In her expanded role, Brisbin will manage the studio’s growing portfolio of more than two dozen FAST channels worldwide. She will also continue to be responsible for licensing and distributing Lionsgate’s massive film and television library, which offers more than 20,000 titles to an expanding array of platforms worldwide.

Prior to her promotion, the 12-year Lionsgate veteran served as executive vice president of international television and digital distribution, where she has led the company’s efforts to expand its footprint of international FAST partners. Her career at the studio has included digital home entertainment, domestic sales and spearheading Lionsgate’s international streaming business. Brisbin was responsible for leading the charge to open up new international markets with strategic film output deals and also covered worldwide ex-U.S. first-run series sales, such as “The Continental” to Amazon Prime.

“Chase is a respected and forward-looking executive with a strong grasp of emerging trends in the global marketplace,” Lionsgate’s worldwide television distribution president Jim Packer said in a Tuesday statement. “As the distribution landscape continues to evolve, her perspective and expertise make her the natural choice to lead our global FAST business while continuing her oversight of our international SVOD business.”

In May, Lionsgate Studios, which encompasses the company’s Motion Picture Group and Television Studio segment as well as its film and television library, began trading on the NASDAQ through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. The STARZ premium subscription platform is not part of Lionsgate Studios and will continue to be wholly owned by Lionsgate.

Lionsgate holds approximately 87% of outstanding shares in Lionsgate Studios, which has an enterprise value of $4.6 billion, while Screaming Eagle public shareholders and founders as well as common equity investors own an aggregate of approximately 12.8% of the combined company.

The full separation won’t be completed until Dec. 31 and Lionsgate has announced that a special committee will be formed to handle issues raised by shareholders regarding the split.