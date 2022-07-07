Lionsgate Promotes Randall Jackson to EVP and Associate General Counsel

Lionsgate has promoted Randall Jackson, the company’s head of litigation, to Executive Vice President and Associate General Counsel, continuing to report to EVP & general counsel Corii Berg, it was announced Thursday.

In addition to his litigation role, Jackson leads Lionsgate’s risk management function, directs the company’s IP enforcement strategy, oversees responses to governmental inquiries, manages bankruptcy matters, and advises the C-suite and the company’s business units on critical strategic issues. As part of his newly-expanded role, Jackson will also oversee Lionsgate’s content protection and contract compliance/third-party audit groups and extend his involvement in corporate transactions and compliance matters.

In the past year Jackson oversaw Lionsgate’s insurance recovery efforts stemming from pandemic-related production shutdowns, among managing and resolving other critical litigations.

“Randall is a highly regarded and accomplished executive whose work is at the heart of our ability to navigate an increasingly complex media environment,” Berg said. “He has done a great job developing and executing an effective corporate litigation strategy, and he is a vital part of the legal leadership team moving the company forward.”

Since 2020, Jackson has been the executive vice president for Business & Legal Affairs, being promoted into the role after joining Lionsgate in 2017 as the senior vice president for Business & Legal Affairs.

Prior to Lionsgate, Jackson worked for four years as an associate at Irell & Manella LLP, and then for six years at the entertainment litigation law firm Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP, rising to partner in 2016.

Jackson has also served for nine years on the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice, an organization that provides comprehensive legal services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and is the current Board President. Additionally, while in private practice, Jackson negotiated a court-approved settlement with the Arizona Department of Corrections that ended racial discrimination in housing and job assignments at Arizona’s state-operated prisons.