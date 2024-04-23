Lionsgate Television, Gary Goodman Strike New Multi-Year Deal

Gary Goodman has inked a new multi-year deal with Lionsgate Television that will see him continue in the role of executive vice president of worldwide production.

The executive oversees production on the studio’s slate of premium scripted series as well as its East Coast TV production facilities in Yonkers, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia, with another opening soon in Newark, New Jersey.

Lionsgate is producing nearly 20 scripted series this year, including several from its recent acquisition of eOne in December. 12 of the series are already in their third seasons or later, including ABC’s “The Rookie,” CBS’ “Ghosts” and Starz’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

Goodman, a 17-year Lionsgate veteran, has served as the company’s head of TV production through its growth from a small indie studio to an over $1.5 billion annual revenue TV powerhouse.

He has worked on series like “Mad Men,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Weeds,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Nashville” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” among many others. He also shepherded production for multiple installments of the “Power” franchise, including the recently announced prequel “Origins,” current series “BMF,” “P-Valley” and “The Serpent Queen” for STARZ, “Mythic Quest,” “Acapulco” and “Manhunt” for Apple TV+, and the recent John Wick prequel event “The Continental” for Peacock and Amazon Prime (internationally).

Goodman is currently leading production on new and upcoming series such as the Jon Cryer comedy “Extended Family” for NBC, the Seth Rogen half-hour comedy “The Studio” for Apple TV+, thriller “The Hunting Wives” and the re-imagining of the original hit series “Spartacus” for STARZ. Other upcoming series include the comedy “DINKS” from Marta Kauffman, which has just been ordered to pilot at Amazon MGM Studios.

“Gary’s production leadership has been a vital part of our success for nearly 20 years, successfully guiding us through the pandemic and last year’s double strikes with minimum interruption and down time,” Lionsgate Television Group chair & chief creative officer Kevin Beggs and vice chairman Sandra Stern said in a joint statement. “He has been a key driver in expanding our production footprint with new studio facilities and will continue to be a valuable member of our television leadership team and a source of innovative production expertise moving forward.”