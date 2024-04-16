Lionsgate Television Group’s executive vice president of television and head of current programming Lee Hollin his signed a new multi-year deal, extending his oversight of approximately 20 premium scripted series for streaming, cable and broadcast networks.

Hollin, who reports to Lionsgate Television Group Chair & Chief Creative Officer Kevin Beggs, currently leads the team that manages current series “Mythic Quest” and “Acapulco” for Apple TV+, “Extended Family” for NBC, “The Rookie” (ABC), “The Recruit” (Netflix) and “Yellowjackets” (Showtime) and “BMF,” “P-Valley,” “The Serpent Queen” and multiple installments of the Power Universe for STARZ (“Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Force” and the recently announced prequel “Origins”).

He was instrumental in the studio securing the recent renewals for “Ghosts” Season 4 at CBS, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season 5 at Starz and “The Rookie” Season 7 at ABC, giving Lionsgate a total of 13 premium scripted series renewed for three seasons or longer during his tenure.

Prior to taking on his current role in 2021, Hollin served as senior vice president of current programming. He joined Lionsgate in 2018 after serving as vice president of current programming at CBS and director of drama development at CBS Studios.

At CBS, Hollin oversaw shows including “Madam Secretary,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “Criminal Minds.” Before that, he served as manager of drama development at Fox Broadcasting Company where he worked on “Glee” and “Prison Break.”

“Lee has been a driving force in the success of our Television Group, parlaying his strong relationships and industry expertise into keeping an extraordinary number of shows on the air as long-running hit series,” said Beggs. “He has played a particularly integral role in the successful growth of the Power Universe. Lee is a great partner, a talented executive and a respected leader who will continue to be an important part of moving our Television Group forward.”