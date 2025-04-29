Lionsgate TV Elevates Taylor du Pont to Head of Post-Production, Bobby Williams Retires

Lionsgate TV group has promoted Taylor du Pont to lead the studio’s post-production as Bobby Williams, who currently holds the position, retires.

After most recently serving as director of TV post-production, du Pont will expand her role to oversee post-production across all of the studio’s scripted series, including ABC’s “The Rookie,” MGM+’s “Robin Hood,” USA Network’s “The Rainmaker,” multiple series in the “Power” universe and Starz’ “Spartacus: House of Ashur.”

Williams is retiring after being with Lionsgate for 23 years. Over the course of his time as EVP and head of TV post-production, Williams worked on series like “Mad Men,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Weeds,” “Nurse Jackie” and “Nashville,” and most recently led post-production on “The Studio,” “Mythic Quest,” “Acapulco,” “The Rainmaker” and “The Continental.”

“Taylor is a rising star within our Television Group, and she brings strong post-production experience and expertise to her new role,” Lionsgate Television Group chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs and vice chairman Sandra Stern said in a joint statement. “We want to extend our gratitude to Bobby for his 23 years of valuable and distinguished service to the company, shepherding our most iconic television series through post-production.”

du Pont, who has been with the company for eight years, has previously worked across post-production for Apple TV+’s “The Studio,” ABC’s “Home Economics,” NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.”

Lionsgate TV-produced “The Rookie” was renewed by ABC for the 2025-26 broadcast season, taking the show to its eighth season. Lionsgate TV and 20th Television are also in the midst of developing a new spinoff series for “The Rookie,” which would mark the second spinoff series for the franchise.

Apple TV+ also recently launched Seth Rogen’s buzzy “The Studio,” produced by Lionsgate TV, which satirizes the entertainment industry.