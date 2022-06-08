Lionsgate’s President of Marketing Marisa Liston to Exit

Marisa Liston, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide marketing for the studio’s film group, is exiting her role, as is EVP of marketing David Edwards, TheWrap has learned. A search is underway by the studio for their replacements.

Liston joined Lionsgate in 2019 from Sony as its EVP of Publicity and was promoted last August to her current role. Edwards is a 10-year veteran of the studio, rising through the studio’s digital and strategic marketing departments.

“The mark of a great executive is to leave a place better than she found it and Marisa will be doing that. In a time of constant change and unpredictability, and as we continue to align our company to meet our ever-evolving business goals, Marisa has been an inspiring and creative leader. We are going to miss having Marisa as a colleague and are sad that she has decided to step away,” Joe Drake, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

Liston was responsible for the publicity campaigns in support of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” “Knives Out,” “Angels Has Fallen,” “Midway” and other hits. Following her promotion in August, she oversaw the marketing campaigns for “American Underdog,” “Moonfall” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

Upcoming films for Lionsgate include “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” “Expendables 4” and a new “Dirty Dancing” film.

