Lionsgate Television Group has promoted Suzy Feldman to executive vice president of Worldwide TV Marketing. Feldman, who joined the company in 2015, previously held the post of senior vice president.

In the new role, Feldman will continue spearheading marketing for the TV department, working in tandem with global programming, production and sales teams, as well as studio network and broadcast partners, across both scripted and unscripted programming. The executive will also continue supporting the company’s relationships with international and domestic distribution partners. Her position also includes overseeing social media development and brand evolution related to Lionsgate’s TV portfolio.

She will report to Lionsgate Television Group chair Kevin Beggs and president Sandra Stern, as well as Jim Packer, president of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution.

“Suzy is an extraordinary executive who is highly respected for her creative and strategic thinking and stellar leadership,” Beggs, Stern and Packer said in a statement. “We are confident that with an executive of her caliber leading the way, we can continue our strong and profitable growth momentum, smartly positioning our content with globally relevant marketing campaigns across all platforms.”

Prior to her time at Lionsgate, where she served as VP and then SVP, Feldman worked at Showtime, beginning her career as a marketing manager. She later moved to E! Entertainment Television and Fox News Channel, where she worked for nearly a decade.

Lionsgate Television had a stellar year, with all 15 of its series securing renewal — including breakout hit “Ghosts.” In addition, the company has picked up a record of 14 new shows. Its slate includes scripted and unscripted series across streaming platforms like HBO Max and Apple TV+, as well as its acquired streamer Starz, including “The First Lady,” “Selling Sunset” and “Minx.”