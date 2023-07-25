Lisa Collins Upped to Warner Bros. Discovery’s North America DEI Group Vice President

Lisa Collins has been named as Warner Bros. Discovery’s Group vice president overseeing diversity, equity and inclusion employee initiatives across North America. Collins will be replacing Karen Horne, who was let go a month ago amid restructuring efforts. She will, like her predecessor, be reporting to chief DEI officer Asif Sadiq.

Her promotion comes as DEI roles are under scrutiny following high-profile departures from Netflix (Vernā Myers), Disney (Latondra Newton), the Motion Picture Academy (Jeannell English) and elsewhere.

“Lisa is already a highly respected member of the WBD team who deeply understands our employee population and has seen first-hand the positive impact equity and inclusion initiatives have on the corporate, creative and production processes – she is the perfect person to accelerate our employee programs throughout the region and will be an invaluable addition to my senior team,” Sadiq said.

Collins has worked for Warner since 2015, spending 30 months as a director of human resources before spending three years in a similar role at Netflix. She returned to Warner Media in January 2021 as the head of Peoples & Cultures Production at WBD. Prior to her tenure at Warner, Collins spent four years at NBC Universal, starting as an HR coordinator and rising to the position of HR manager.

Collins commented: “I am thrilled to join the DEI team. Under Asif’s leadership, the DEI organization has become a shining example of WBD’s commitment to training, retaining, and promoting talented colleagues from across the company. I am committed to this impactful approach and advancing our DEI initiatives to ensure our employees feel a sense of belonging and enthusiasm to build their careers here.”

In her new role, she will create and implement internal DEI programs including designing business unit specific programs focused on recruitment, retention, progression, performance management, leadership development and employee engagement; working with executives in the region to further embed DEI in all areas of WBD’s operations; and shepherding the growth of WBD’s Business Resource groups.

Alongside Collins, other WBD executives are moving into new roles on the DEI senior leadership team. Christian Hug is now serving as GVP of DEI International, Yvette Latour is taking over as VP of DEI workforce and strategy and Claire Brody is moving to director of DEI, EMEA.

“With more than 60 years of combined experience, this new and expanded senior leadership team epitomizes the incredible talent we have at WBD,” Sadiq said. “Their passion and dedication for our employees, brands, and content will further drive our success as we continue the important work of establishing WBD as an industry leader in the DEI space and creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for our colleagues, our partners and our industry.”