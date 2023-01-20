Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April.

Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’ roll through the life and career of Richard Penniman. Drawing from performance footage and interviews with family and friends, scholars and fellow musicians, “I Am Everything” reveals how, as the synopsis puts it, Little Richard “created an art form for ultimate self-expression, yet what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself.”

The film was selected to play at Sundance’s opening night, kicking off the festival’s U.S. Documentary program.

“Little Richard is the true king of rock and roll, the alpha and omega of wild, rhythm-based music,” said Magnolia Pictures President Eamonn Bowles in a press release. “Lisa Cortés does the legend proud, getting the true story that celebrates this icon who shook the culture in so many ways.”

Said Cortés, “Rock n’ roll, race, and queerness are core to our culture – and our culture wars. Little Richard changed America’s notions of all three. I’m thrilled that Magnolia Pictures is bringing this raucous, revolutionary icon to the world at this moment, when his journey could not be more relevant.”

Along with Cortés, the documentary was produced by Robert Friedman, Liz Yale Marsh, and Caryn Capotosto. Bungalow Media + Entertainment produced for CNN Films and HBO Max, in association with Rolling Stone Films. Executive producers are Mike Powers, Anita May Rosenstein, and Dee Rees; Jason Fine and Gus Wenner for Rolling Stone Films; and Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton for CNN Films. Exec producer HBO Max holds domestic and international SVOD streaming rights to the film.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia executive vice president, Dori Begley, and senior vice president of acquisitions, John Von Thaden, with Stacey Wolf, senior vice president of business affairs, and Kelly MacLanahan, assistant general counsel, both of CNN Worldwide on behalf of CNN Films and the filmmakers. Magnolia head of international sales, Lorna Lee Torres, and international sales manager, Austin Kennedy, will introduce the film to buyers at EFM.

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” will have additional in-person and online screenings throughout the festival, which runs from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29.