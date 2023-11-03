Universal’s Live-Action ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Movie Delayed Due to Actors’ Strike

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have rescheduled the release of the live-action adaptation of “How to Train Your Dragon” from March 14, 2025, to June 13, 2025, the companies said Friday.

The live-action adaptation takes the place of and untitled film, which has been pushed to July 2, 2025.

Three-time Oscar nominee Dean DeBlois, who co-directed the 2010 blockbuster hit with Chris Sanders, and directed both the sequel in 2014 and the threequel in 2019, will write, direct and produce this live-action offering.

The film will be produced by three-time Oscar nominee Marc Platt (“La La Land,” “Bridge of Spies”), Dean DeBlois and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (“2 Guns,” “Drive”).

The “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy, inspired by Cressida Cowell’s book series, stands as a significant achievement for the animation studio founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg. It has earned a total of $1.6 billion worldwide and received three Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature, and won the Golden Globe award for “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”

“How to Train Your Dragon” tells the story of a young Viking with dreams of dragon hunting, who unexpectedly befriends a young dragon. As their friendship grows, the young Viking discovers that dragons are more than he initially believed.

