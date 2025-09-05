‘Life Is Strange’ TV Adaptation Set at Prime Video With Charlie Covell as Showrunner

A “Life Is Strange” TV adaptation has landed on Prime Video with Charlie Covell tapped as creator and showrunner.

Based on the critically-acclaimed video game franchise, the story follows Max, a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. “As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever,” a description for the series reads. The show comes from Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap and is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

“It’s a huge honor to be adapting ‘Life Is Strange’ for Amazon MGM Studios,” Covell said in a statement. “I am a massive fan of the game, and I’m thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can’t wait to share Max and Chloe’s story with fellow players and new audiences alike.”

Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson will executive produce under their Story Kitchen banner. The show will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“For years we’ve had so many people asking us to create a ‘Life is Strange’ TV show and we’re so pleased to finally partner with Amazon MGM Studios who we trust will do an incredible job bringing our universe to life,” Jon Brooke and Lee Singleton, studio heads at Square Enix, said.

“Story Kitchen has always believed that ‘Life is Strange’ deserved to be more than just a game — it’s a cultural touchstone,” Johnson and Goldberg said. “After a decade-long journey, we’re honored to be bringing this beloved story to Amazon MGM alongside our incredible partners at Square Enix, our brilliant showrunner/writer Charlie Covell, and the amazing team at LuckyChap. Together, this thoughtfully assembled dream team is ready to share ‘Life is Strange’ with the world in an entirely new way!”

Charlie Covell. (Pip)

“Life Is Strange” debuted its first game in 2015 to massive praise. The game reportedly reached over 20 million total players by 2023. Other games in the franchise include prequel “Life Is Strange: Before the Storm,” which released in 2017, “The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit” and “Life Is Strange 2,” which centered on new characters were released in 2018, and “Life Is Strange: True Colors” in 2021.

“Life Is Strange: Double Exposure” returned to Max’s story in 2024. The games were developed by Don’t Nod Entertainment and later Deck Nine with Square Enix as publisher.

“We’re so excited for our global Prime Video customers to experience the dynamic world of ‘Life Is Strange,’” Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD TV & development series at Amazon MGM Studios, said. “The series is in wonderful hands with Charlie Covell who has crafted a deeply captivating story based on the iconic video game. Charlie, and their fantastic collaborators at LuckyChap, Story Kitchen and Square Enix, are the perfect team to deliver a monumental adaptation that will captivate devoted fans and new audiences alike.”

Covell previously wrote the Netflix comedy series “The End of the F***ing World,” based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman. They also created the Netflix drama “Kaos,” which ran for one season.

“We’ve been huge fans of the visionary Charlie Covell for years, so partnering with them on the adaptation of ‘Life is Strange’ is truly a dream come true,” LuckyChap said. “Charlie is an exceptional steward of revered IP, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have them at the helm of such an original, beloved and culturally resonant video game. We’re also deeply grateful to be collaborating with our friends at Amazon MGM Studios, Story Kitchen and Square Enix and can’t wait to bring Chloe, Max, and Arcadia Bay to life.”