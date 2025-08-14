LL Cool J to Host 2025 MTV VMAs

MTV has tapped LL Cool J to host the 2025 VMAs.

The rapper and actor will helm the awards ceremony when it airs live from New York’s UBS Arena Sunday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The 2025 show marks the first time the rapper has hosted the VMAs solo, after previously serving as co-emcee in 2022 alongside Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. The 2025 edition also marks the first time the show airs on CBS.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is no stranger to the VMAs, with LL Cool J winning his first Moon Person in 1991 for “Best Rap” before becoming the first rapper to receive the Video Vanguard Award in 1997.

LL Cool J also partook in the 2023 VMAs’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, as well as the celebration for Def Jam Recording’s 40th anniversary for the 2024 VMAs.

His single, “Murdergram Deaux” (ft. Eminem) is also nominated for “Best Hip-Hop” at the 2025 VMAs, going against Doechii’s “Anxiety,” Drake’s “NOKIA” (OVO/Santa Anna/Republic), Eminem and Jelly Roll’s “Somebody Save Me,”

GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Performers, presenters and other guests at the 2025 VMAs are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Last year’s VMAs were hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, which marked the first time the rapper had hosted an awards ceremony.