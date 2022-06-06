Season 3 of Netflix’s “Locke & Key” is nearly here.

On Monday, the streamer released the trailer for the final season, which you can watch above. The trailer promises to finally dive deeper into the past of the Locke children and their powers.

The series was renewed for a third installment over a year ago, before Season 2 had even debuted.

“Locke & Key” stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones and Griffin Gluck.

Season 1 of the long-awaited television adaptation followed siblings Kinsey (Jones), Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) and Tyler Locke (Connor Jessup), who move into their father’s childhood home, Keyhouse, with their mother Nina (Stanchfield) after he is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The kids soon discover their new home is filled with magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon (De Oliveira) awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

The series is based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s best-selling IDW comic book series.

Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse co-showrun and executive produce Season 3 of “Locke & Key” alongside John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5, Kevin Lafferty, Joe Hill, Ted Adams, Chris Ryall and Lydia Antonini for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion.