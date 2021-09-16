Logan Paul Calls Jimmy Kimmel an ‘Asshole’ for Comparing Him to Trump

Logan Paul took issue with Jimmy Kimmel joking about him on his late-night program last week, calling the host a “f—ing asshole” on his podcast Wednesday.

“Honestly, Jimmy, f— you, bro,” Paul said on “Impaulsive.”

Kimmel took a shot at the 26-year-old YouTube star last week while discussing former President Donald Trump’s Sept. 11 boxing ring commentary gig.

“Who would pay to listen to Trump B.S. his way through a boxing match? Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the world,” Kimmel said at the time.

Paul himself has gotten into the boxing ring in recent years, notably losing a fight to Floyd Mayweather in June.

“I feel like I’m a very easy butt of a joke. I’m a butt, for sure. My name is just, like, thrown out there,” Paul said on his podcast, adding that he took the joke so personally because he’s appeared on Kimmel’s show in the past.

“How are you about to invite me on the show and have a cordial, friendly, familial relationship and then a year and a half later — when, by the way, I’m doing well…” he said, remarking that the joke was “the lamest s—” and Kimmel’s writers must have been “lacking content and creativity.”