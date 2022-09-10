Marvel brought the God of Mischief to the D23 Expo this year — but not like they did in at Comic-Con in 2013. This time, instead of Tom Hiddleston showing up on stage in full costume, he appeared only on-screen, in a first look at “Loki” Season 2.

Additionally, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that “Everything, Everywhere All at Once” breakout Ke Huy Quan is joining the cast of the second season. Quan took the stage and joked about his past role in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” saying, “Wait, this isn’t the Indiana Jones panel.” His former co-star Harrison Ford was onstage just minutes earlier teasing “Indiana Jones 5.”

When last we saw him, Loki was back at the TVA — only it wasn’t the TVA he knew. Thanks to Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) destroying He Who Remains, the multiverse was ripped open, and when Loki returned to the TVA, his new bff Mobius (Owen Wilson) had no idea who he was. When he looked out into the atrium, he saw three massive statues of He Who Remains (who we know will later be Kang in some dimension), and was left in pure confusion.

So, Season 2 will pick up with those ramifications.

In the exclusive footage shown only at D23, Loki explains that he’s being pulled through time and has seen some horrible things since breaking open the multiverse in Season 1. He reveals that they are, in fact, being ruled by Kang as he melts the wall to reveal several metal figures of the Emperer’s face.

He begins to work with Owen Wilson’s Mobius — who no longer recognizes him — to figure out what’s going on and attempt to stop them before it’s too late. And don’t worry, we also got a quick glimpse at Sophie DiMartino’s Sylvie, who seems to be going through a rough time after choosing to let chaos reign in the multiverse.

The cast also appeared on stage to discuss more about what we can expect from Season 2.

“Season 2 picks up where season 1 left off,” Tom Hiddleston said. “Loki is back with the TVA. He’s had a very difficult confrontation with Sylvie. And Mobius and Hunter B13 don’t know who he is…There is a whole cast of new and returning characters to explore the ever-expanding and infinitely more dangerous multiverse.”