‘Loki’ Season 2 Sets ‘Moon Knight’ Duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to Direct the Marvel Series

“Moon Knight” directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are set to direct a handful of episodes of the second season of Marvel series “Loki,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Tom Hiddelston is set to return as Loki. Hiddelston will also exec produce the upcoming season with Michael Waldron, who served as the showrunner of the first season.

Eric Martin will write all six episodes of the upcoming season. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The finale of the first season of “Loki” confirmed that there will be a Season 2.

The announcement came during the mid-credits scene, which just showed a stamp coming down on a stack of documents that said: “Loki will return in season 2.” There wasn’t anything more to the mid-credits scene, which makes sense, as the episode itself was full of huge reveals — and a bonkers cliffhanger ending.

“Loki” is the first Marvel Studios series to get a second season. “WandaVision” by its design was only built to run one season, though Elizabeth Olsen is set to return in this year’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” To make that point even further, it competed in the limited series category for the Emmys, for which it bagged 23 nominations including ones for Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, as well as the show itself.

Benson and Moorhead previously directed episodes of upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight.” They are repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Deadline first reported the news.