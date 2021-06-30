‘Simpsons’-‘Loki’ Crossover Short Film ‘The Good, The Bart and The Loki’ Set at Disney+

Springfield will collide with Asgard when Disney+ launches its “The Simpsons”-“Loki” themed crossover short film, “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki,” on Wednesday, July 7, the streaming service said Wednesday.

Per its official description: “In the new short coming exclusively to Disney+, Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes and villains.”

“Loki” star Tom Hiddleston will, of course, be doing the voice of Loki in the new animated short, and will be joined by multiple beloved characters from “The Simpsons.”

Along with the announcement of the short on Wednesday, Disney+ released the key art for “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki,” which you can view in the photo above. As you’ll probably notice, the image is inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame,” with Bart in Iron Man’s spot, Lisa as Thor, and more “Simpsons” characters taking on “Avengers” roles.

“The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” marks the second in a series of Disney+ shorts from “The Simpsons” team that are based on iconic Disney titles. The first was “The Force Awakens From Its Nap,” a “Star Wars”-themed short starring Maggie Simpson.

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

New episodes of the Hiddleston-led Marvel Cinematic Universe series “Loki” drop Wednesdays on Disney+.

Readers can find TheWrap’s deep-dive coverage for Episode 4 of “Loki,” which launched today, right here.