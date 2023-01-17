‘Lonesome': Young Men Navigate Love and Friendship in Trailer for Sydney-Set LGBTQ Drama (Exclusive Video)

The struggle to find oneself — and one’s chosen family — hits hard in the trailer for “Lonesome,” the latest film from Australian writer-director Craig Boreham, which hits theaters in the U.S. Feb. 17 followed by on-demand and digital release on March 7.

Watch the trailer above, exclusively via TheWrap.

Starring Josh Lavery, Daniel Gabriel, Anni Finsterer, and Ian Roberts, “Lonesome” is a LGBTQ drama telling the story of Casey, a kid from a small town who moves to Sydney to escape a personal scandal. There, he meets Tib, another young gay man dealing with his own scars. Together, per the official description, “both men find something they have been missing but neither of them knows quite how to negotiate it.”

You get glimpses of that in the trailer, from tentative first meetings to awkward — but refreshingly nonjudgmental — encounters with modern sexual and romantic conventions, and a variety of people nursing their own wounds and pursing their own ends. And filmed with an eye to evoking American westerns iconography… and perhaps a subversion of tragic queer themes from films like “Midnight Cowboy.”

From Dark Star Pictures, “Lonesome” is written and directed by Boreham, with Dean Francis of JJ Splice Films serving as director of photography. Boreham produces alongside Francis, and Ben Ferris and Ulysses Oliver of Breathless Films. Paul Struthers executive produces and David Libter serves as associate producer.

Prior to theatrical and digital release, “Lonesome” played over 50 festivals worldwide, including Frameline, NewFest, Seattle IFF, and Provincetown.