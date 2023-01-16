‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: Mando and Grogu Are Back Together (Video)

After more than two years of waiting, “The Mandalorian” is back to continue the tales of Din Djarin and Grogu — known better as Mando and Baby Yoda — as a trailer for the “Star Wars” series’ third season premiered during ESPN’s NFL playoff broadcast on Monday.

At the end of season 2, Mando and Grogu had a heartfelt goodbye as the latter left with Luke Skywalker to learn the ways of the Jedi. But in last year’s spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett,” Grogu began to have second thoughts about whether becoming a Jedi is what he truly wanted. When offered a choice by Luke, Grogu chose to return to The Mandalorian, though he did so with a much stronger mastery of the Force thanks to his training.



Mando, meanwhile, has his own problems to deal with. In an effort to keep his adopted green son safe, he performed the most unforgivable sin in the eyes of his order of Mandalorian warriors and removed his helmet. Now, he must decide whether to travel to Mandalore to perform the rituals that will redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow warriors or forge a completely new path with Grogu.

The new season of @TheMandalorian starts streaming March 1, only on @DisneyPlus.

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” is one of five “Star Wars” series hitting Disney+ this year. The second season of the animated series “The Bad Batch” hit the streaming service earlier this month. Also coming out later this year is “Skeleton Crew” starring Jude Law, the Sith-focused High Republic series “The Acolyte” starring Amandla Stenberg and “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, and the highly anticipated “Ahsoka” starring Rosario Dawson as Jedi and “Clone Wars” protagonist Ahsoka Tano.



“The Mandalorian” releases its third season on March 1. Watch the trailer in the clip above.