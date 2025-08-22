‘Long Story Short’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices the Animated Characters?

Raphael Bob-Waksberg brought a star-studded cast with his hit series “BoJack Horseman,” and he’s bringing in another set of household names to carry his new animated family sitcom “Long Story Short.”
From O.G. actors to comedic giants, longtime voice actors and more make up the cast of “Long Story Short.” The series, which follows the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys and compromises,” per the logline, has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere.
Lisa Hanawalt is the supervising producer, with Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen serving as executive produce for Tornante Television and ShadowMachine’s Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley as co-executive producers.
Check out the cast and the characters they play below.
Lisa Edelstein as Naomi Schwartz
Lisa Edelstein stars as Naomi Schwartz. She’s the matriarch of the Schwooper and often a nuisance to her three children Avi, Shira and Yoshi.
Edelstein is best known for starring as Dr. Lisa Cuddy on “House,” but she’s also starred in “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” “The Good Doctor” and “What Women Want.”
Paul Reiser as Elliot Cooper
Paul Reiser plays Elliot Cooper, the father of the household, who’s goofy nature serves as comedic relief for the family but also an annoyance for his wife Naomi.
Reiser is best known for starring as Paul Buchman in the NBC sitcom “Mad About You,” a show he also co-created. He also starred in “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Whiplash,” “My Two Dads” and more.
Ben Feldman as Avi Schwooper
Ben Feldman plays the oldest child of the Schwooper family, Avi Schwooper. He’s cool, calm and collected compared to his siblings.
Feldman previously starred in “Superstore,” “Mad Men,” “As Above, So Below,” “The Perfect Man” and more.
Abbi Jacobson as Shira Schwooper
Abbi Jacobson stars as Shira Schwooper, the second-born and only daughter in the family. She’s also dating Kendra Hooper.
Jacobson starred in “Broad City,” “A League of Their Own,” “Disenchantment,” “No Good Deed” and more.
Max Greenfield as Yoshi Schwooper
Max Greenfield plays Yoshi Schwooper, the goofy youngest child of the family who tends to keep himself busy in wild shenanigans.
Greenfield starred in “New Girl,” “The Neighborhood,” “Veronica Mars,” “Running Point,” “The Valet” and more.
Angelique Cabral as Jen
Angelique Cabral stars Jen, Avi’s supportive and very kind girlfriend.
Cabral previously starred in “Life in Pieces,” “The Perfect Family,” “Undone,” “Enlisted” and more.
Nicole Byer as Kendra Hooper
Nicole Byer comes in as Kendra Hooper, Shira’s supportive and protective girlfriend.
Byer, a comedian, writer and host, stars in “Nailed It!” and also hosts “Wipeout.”
Dave Franco as Danny Wegbreit
Dave Franco plays Danny Wegbreit, Yoshi’s childhood best friend.
Franco’s latest flick “Together” recently hit theaters, and he starred in a number of other projects, including “Now You See Me,” “Nerve,” “21 Jump Street,” “Neighbors” and more.
Michaela Dietz as Hannah Schwooper
Michaela Dietz plays Hannah Schwooper, Avi and Jen’s callous daughter.
Dietz is a longtime voice actress who notably lent her voice to Riff on “Barney & Friends.” Her work can also be seen in “Steven Universe Future,” “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” “Monsters at Work” and more.