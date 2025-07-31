‘BoJack Horseman’ Creator’s New Show ‘Long Story Short’ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

Long story short, Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s upcoming animated series “Long Story Short” has already been renewed for a second season — and it hasn’t even aired its series premiere yet.

The “BoJack Horseman” creator celebrated the early renewal on Thursday, telling Tudum, ““Wow! A Season 2?! And Season 1 hasn’t even come out yet! It must be a REALLY good show. I can’t wait to watch it when it premieres on Netflix, Friday, Aug. 22! Let’s all do that!”

“‘Long Story Short’ is an animated comedy about one family, over time. Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys and compromises,” per the logline. “It’s about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you’ve ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner or child, this is the show for you and by the way would it kill you to call them?”

Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral and Nicole Byer star, with Dave Franco and Michaela Dietz as recurring guest stars. Watch the trailer, below.

Play video

Lisa Hanawalt is the supervising producer, with Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen serving as executive produce for Tornante Television and ShadowMachine’s Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley as co-executive producers.

“It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications,” Bob-Waksberg previously joked when the show was first picked up in August 2024. “Who says you can’t go home again?!”

“Long Story Short” premieres Aug. 22 on Netflix.