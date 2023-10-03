MTV Entertainment Studios and Will Packer Media will release its upcoming parody thriller “Binged to Death” on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, TheWrap revealed exclusively.

The film follows an obsessive woman named Kristen (Loni Love) and her best friend Terry (Carl Anthony Payne II), who learn that their favorite reality show couples have broken up. The pair kidnap the contestants and force them into a series of torturous games, all with the hopes of rekindling their favorite TV romances.

In addition to Love (“Mother’s Day”) and Payne (“Martin: The Reunion”), the cast includes Quincy Brown (“Holiday Calendar”) as Hugh; Loren Lott (“Praise This”) as Lexy; Jessica Lord (“Find Me in Paris”) as Sienna, Andre Anthony (“Scream 6”) as AJ, Dan Ginnane (“50 Shades of Fright”) as Quincy; and Nico Tortorella (“Younger”) as Zion.

“Binged to Death” is executive produced by Will Packer and Johanna Byer for Will Packer Media and by Kyle Clark and Brian Bolden for SilverScreen Pictures. The film is written by Craig Moss and Ryan Elkins and directed by Moss.

Alvie Hurtado serves as a producer. Will Packer Media and SilverScreen Pictures serve as the production companies. For MTV Entertainment Studios, executive producers include Amal Baggar, Andrew Lutin, Marcia Lansdown, and Janée Dabney with Maegan La Trese Philmore as executive in charge of production.