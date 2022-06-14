Warner Bros., Cartoon Network and HBO Max announced the debut of new Looney Tunes show “Bugs Bunny Builders” with a trailer release on Tuesday morning.

The first Looney Tunes preschool show in over 20 years and first-ever education series to feature the Looney Tunes premieres Monday, July 25 at 8 a.m. ET/PT on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Tuesday, July 26 on Cartoonito on HBO Max. The series will also premiere globally beginning July 26.

The first-of-its-kind preschool series produced by Warner Bros. makes history for Looney Tunes. “Bugs Bunny Builders” will combine children’s interests in building and design with the Humancentric Learning curriculum, aiming to teach critical skills and hammer home the message ‘If you can imagine it, you can build it,'” the official description reveals in part.

“Filled with the big ideas and idiosyncratic humor of classic Looney Tunes, we think this will be one of the looniest building shows geared towards preschoolers out there,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. “This show will serve as a great entry point for little ones to observe that anything is both possible and hilarious — and with Lola front and center, this is built equally for girls and boys.”

The most recent preschool-aged Looney Tunes series, “Baby Looney Tunes,” debuted in 2001 but it was not educational in nature.

In “Bugs Bunny Builders,” Bugs and Lola manage the Looney Builders construction crew — Daffy, Porky, Tweety, and other classic characters. The team serves Looneyburg by answering the call to construct any kind of project. Each character has a role and title on the team, as well as their own unique vehicles to operate, like lifts, bulldozers and trucks.

“Like so many of us, Looney Tunes was a predominant part of my childhood. These iconic characters were a major influence on my personal style of comedy that I have applied throughout my career,” said Abe Audish, supervising producer, “Bugs Bunny Builders.” “It’s an honor to foster the next generation of Looney Tunes fans and offer them a new series that stays true to the core of each character while adding a fresh, modern spin.”

Veteran voice actor Eric Bauza returns for the roles of Bugs, Tweety, and Daffy. Looney Tunes member Bob Bergen will voice Porky. Chandni Parekh will make her Looney Tunes character debut as Lola. Additional cast members include Jeff Bergman as Sylvester, Alex Cazares as Petunia Pig, and Fred Tatasciore as Taz, among others. Abe Audish serves as showrunner and supervising producer while Sam Register serves as executive producer.

“It’s no mistake that the block corner is one of the most engaging places in the preschool classroom. It’s where curiosity, creativity, and teamwork meet!” said Dr. Laura Brown, curriculum director at Cartoonito. “Drawing inspiration from children’s passion for building, “Bugs Bunny Builders” supports understanding of the design thinking process (imagine, build, fix) and inspires viewers to think creatively, work together and manage challenges.”