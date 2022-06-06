Jake Gyllenhaal Explores an Alien Planet in ‘Strange World’ Teaser From Disney Animation (Video)

Jake Gyllenhaal will lead the voice cast of Disney Animation’s next film, a journey to an alien planet called “Strange World” from “Raya and the Last Dragon” director Don Hall, and Disney has on Monday released the first look at the new film.

The teaser is a campy, retro newsreel style look at the film that even starts in a sepia tone and tells audiences to “prepare themselves for a journey beyond what is possible.”

Jake Gyllenhaal in “Strange World” lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.

Joining Hall on the project is co-director/writer Qui Nguyen, who was also a co-writer on “Raya and the Last Dragon.” And the film is produced by Roy Conli (“Big Hero 6,” “Tangled”).

Disney Animation had their biggest hit in some time with the release of the Oscar-winning “Encanto,” which not only made $255 million at the worldwide box office but put up massive numbers on Disney+ and also had a bona fide No. 1 musical hit in “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” not to mention several other charting hits from the film.

“Strange World” will open in theaters Nov. 23, 2022. Check out the first look above.