Fathom Events is partnering with Warner Bros. to bring Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy back to the big screen on June 8, 9 and 10.

The remastered, extended editions of the Oscar-winning adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy series begins with “The Fellowship of the Ring” on Saturday, June 8 at 4:00 p.m. local time, followed by “The Two Towers” on Sunday, June 9 at 4:00 local time and then “The Return of the King” on Monday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m. local time. Tickets are on sale now.

The franchise won a combined 17 Academy Awards, including Best Picture for “The Return of the King” and Best Director for Jackson. It inspired a trilogy of “Hobbit” prequel movies, also directed by Jackson, that were released in 2012, 2013 and 2014, which reunited much of the cast of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

These extended editions add new sequences, special effects and music, leaving the movies with truly titanic run times but ones that extended the world, deepen the characters and enrich the mythology of Middle Earth. If you’ve never seen these longer versions, this theatrical exhibition is a great excuse.

The same weekend “Lord of the Rings” returns to the theaters, Sony will be re-releasing “Run Lola Run,” the groundbreaking German thriller, alongside “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth installment in the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence-led action franchise. The Russell Crowe horror movie “The Exorcism” also debuts that weekend, from Vertical. Could Frodo and the gang overtake them all?