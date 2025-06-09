‘The View’: Whoopi Questions Whether Trump Admin Is Now ‘Pure Fascism’ After Weekend of LA Protests

“What ever happened to states’ rights?” the ABC moderator asks

Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" (Credit: ABC)

Following a weekend of protests over ICE raids in Los Angeles being escalated by the Trump administration sending in the National Guard, “The View” host and moderator Whoopi Goldberg wondered on Monday morning if the country is now experiencing “pure fascism.”

“What ever happened to states’ rights? I thought that was what you do,” she said, kicking off the day’s Hot Topics. “Because you tell the state ‘This is what we’re thinking of doing,’ you know, you don’t just send people in. You don’t just send troops in.”

Each of the hosts agreed, and as the conversation progressed, Whoopi also called out Trump’s reinstated travel ban.

James Patterson and Bill Clinton on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Read Next
'The View': James Patterson Takes Less Than a Second to Confirm Trump Cheats at Golf

“None of the countries that are on this ‘you can’t come in here’ list seem to have done anything of note to keep them from coming in,” she said. “So, what is it? Are we about state’s rights? Are we about keeping people in or out? Are you out because you got here in a different way, because you fled the nation you live in?”

“So what is it? Is this just pure fascism that’s happening?” she added. “Is this what’s going on?”

Indeed, California governor said on Monday morning that the state will be suing the Trump administration for sending in the National Guard to these protests, which were largely peaceful up until their arrival, and argued that the president “flamed the fires.” For their part, the hosts of “The View” agreed there too.

“When you go into the donut shop to look for people, and you’re dressed in tactical gear, you’re creating an issue,” Whoopi said. “You’re creating a problem.”

Host Sunny Hostin concurred, noting that sending in the National Guard should be a last resort, and a means of protecting US citizens, not attacking protestors and journalists.

Joy Behar on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Read Next
'The View': Joy Behar Says Trump 'Would Pardon Jack the Ripper If He Was Alive'

“There’s a very big, stark demarcation of military troops and law enforcement, public law enforcement, civilian law enforcement,” Hostin said. “And you are — an army turned inside to police its citizens can cause chaos and fascism.”

“If you’re telling me, as an American, I can’t protest; if you’re telling me that I can’t come here and try to stay because I’m afraid to go back to my country, that doesn’t sound like America to me,” Whoopi finished.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments