Amazon’s Prime Video released the trailer for its television adaptation of Holly Ringland’s “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” on Wednesday. Starring Sigourney Weaver and Alycia Debnam-Carey, the limited series hails from the producers behind “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

The seven-episode show will tell the story of Alice Hart (Debnam-Carey) as she digs deep into the secrets of her family history at Thornfield flower farm, a refuge for traumatized women run by her grandmother June (Weaver). Alice goes to live there after losing her family in a tragic fire.

“When I was little, I used to dream about fire,” Debnam-Carey’s grownup version of Alice whispers at the beginning of the trailer before her younger counterpart (Alyla Browne) takes over. “Fire is an element that requires friction, fuel and oxygen. Then one day, everything went up in flames.”

Set to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams, Alice’s transition to Thornfield under the watchful eye of her grandmother brings up all kinds of complicated emotions. Hard at work in the flower fields and greenhouses, Alice has other working women, nicknamed “The Flowers,” for company at the refuge for traumatized people.

“Some people in this town don’t like the idea of women running a farm,” Weaver’s June tells Alice in the clip. ”They don’t like that we keep to ourselves and that we’re different.”

Weaver also executive produces the series in addition to starring. Costars include Leah Purcell as June’s second-in-command Twig North, Frankie Adams as Candy Blue and Asher Keddie as Sally Morgan.

Other cast members include; Alexander England (“How to Please a Woman”), Charlie Vickers (“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (“I Am Woman”), Sebastián Zurita (Amazon Original series “Como Sobrevivir Soltero”), Alyla Browne (“Nine Perfect Strangers”) and Xavier Samuel (“Elvis”).

“You really think that a refuge full of traumatized people is the best place for her?,” Keddie’s Sally asks June. “She’s lost her whole family.”

“No, she hasn’t,” June replies.

Sebastián Zurita and Alycia Debnam-Carey in “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” (Prime Video)

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories and Fifth Season. In addition to Weaver, the series is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs all seven episodes and Lambert serves as showrunner.

Three of the seven episodes will be released on Aug. 4, with one episode rolling out weekly until the series finale on Sept. 1.

Watch the first trailer in the video above.