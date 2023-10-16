“Lotería Loca” keeps on bringing the heat with a new “loca” challenge on the CBS game show.

In an exclusive clip of this Monday’s episode shared with TheWrap, host Jaime Camil walks contestant April through selecting a number on the lotería board that will help her chances to score a lotería, while avoiding helping her opponent get the chance to win the $1 million prize.

“Alright April, your turn to give me a number — think about a good number that will give you that car — el coche — because that will give you, April, your first Lotería,” Camil said in the clip. “However, you need to stay away from el arcoiris — the rainbow — because that will give Sairy her second lotería and she will move on to play for $1 million.”

As the participant selects her lucky number 13, the set erupts in music and celebration as April and Camil are excited to see a “loca” challenge appear behind the door.

“This challenge is called soundbites,” Camil told the contestant. “It’s time to use your head — well I mean, not all of your head, just your ears. In a few moments our ‘Lotería Loca’ house band are each going to play an unexpected musical instrument.”

As April hears the soundbite, she will be asked to tell Camil what instrument the band is playing.

“But there’s a catch,” Camil said. “Bring in the blindfold!”

With the music flowing as a sparkly red blindfold is brought to her, Camil joked that April was caught in a “trance” by the beats.

“If you correctly guess all three instruments, I will add $10,000,” Camil said.

As the first instrument is played by the band’s bassist, April listens intently before guessing that the mystery instrument is a ukulele, which Camil tells her she correctly identified.

While the right answer adds $2,500 to the value of April’s loca challenge, you’ll have to tune in tonight to see if April guesses the next two instruments correctly to secure the $10,000 prize.

“Lotería Loca” premieres Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.