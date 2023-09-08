7 Most Anticipated New Reality TV Shows of Fall 2023

As summer comes to a close, a fresh slate of reality TV shows are gearing up to make their debut this fall.

Love is in the air with several dating show spin-offs — including “The Golden Bachelor,” which expands its the franchise with its first senior leading man, while “Love Island Games” pairs up islanders from across the globe to find a second chance at love while competing in a nail-biting competition.

NBCUniversal’s E! and Bravo will continue stirring the pot with a new reality all-stars series titled “House of Villains,” while the “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” cast visits the memorable Saint Barthélemy house.

And of course, get ready for several new competition shows across broadcast TV, including series led by fan favorites Jaime Camil and David Spade.

Check out TheWrap’s picks for the seven most anticipated new reality TV shows set for a fall launch.