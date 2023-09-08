7 Most Anticipated New Reality TV Shows of Fall 2023

As summer comes to a close, a fresh slate of reality TV shows are gearing up to make their debut this fall.
Love is in the air with several dating show spin-offs — including “The Golden Bachelor,” which expands its the franchise with its first senior leading man, while “Love Island Games” pairs up islanders from across the globe to find a second chance at love while competing in a nail-biting competition.
NBCUniversal’s E! and Bravo will continue stirring the pot with a new reality all-stars series titled “House of Villains,” while the “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” cast visits the memorable Saint Barthélemy house.
And of course, get ready for several new competition shows across broadcast TV, including series led by fan favorites Jaime Camil and David Spade.
Check out TheWrap’s picks for the seven most anticipated new reality TV shows set for a fall launch.
“Buddy Games” (CBS) – Sept. 14
Josh Duhamel is bringing the vacation of his dreams to TV with “Buddy Games,” a reality competition show that puts groups of tight-knit friends to the test as they attend an adult summer camp. Based on Duhamel’s real-life experience, which he previously brought to the screen in a 2019 scripted movie, six teams of four friends will take a break from their stressful lives to relish in the joy of “buddy games.” During their time at a lakeside location, they will compete in mental and physical challenges in the hopes of winning a cash prize and the Buddy Games trophy.
“Snake Oil” (Fox) – Sept. 27
Comedian, actor and TV personality David Spade hosts Fox’s newest unscripted series “Snake Oil.” In the show, contestants are pitched a wide range of products by convincing entrepreneurs. While some of the guests present their real business ventures, others are showcasing fake products disguised by “Snake Oil Salesmen.”
“The Golden Bachelor” (ABC) – Sept. 28
After years of anticipation, the newest iteration of “The Bachelor” is finally here. The new series will follow the romantic journey of the first “Golden Bachelor,” 71-year-old Gerry Turner. After his wife and high school sweetheart passed away in 2017, Turner will enter into a new world of opportunity on the ABC reality dating show as he dates a group of 22 senior women — one of whom is the mother of former “Bachelor” Matt James. While the show will follow typical conventions of “The Bachelor,” we are expecting the older suitor and women to shake up the franchise with meaningful discussions of love, loss and age.
“Lotería Loca” (CBS) – Oct. 2
Hosted by “Jane the Virgin” star Jaime Camil, CBS’ new reality competition show puts two contestants head-to-head in the classic card game they compete to get a lotería, which is achieved by getting four cards in a row. The series puts a spin on the game with “Loca Cards,” which give contestants the opportunity to win a cash prize competing in wild, interactive challenges. By the end of the game, the player who secures the most loterías on their board in the least amount of time moves onto the final round, with the chance of winning the ultimate cash prize.
“House of Villains” (E!) – Oct. 12
What happens when you get 10 of reality TV’s most notorious names — including Omarosa from “The Apprentice” and Jax Taylor from “Vanderpump Rules” — under one roof competing for a $200,000 cash prize? Lots of deception, manipulation and backstabbing. Throw in guest appearances from Danielle Staub “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Carole Baskin from “Tiger King” and the claws are sure to come out. Which of these baddies will come out on top?
“Love Island Games” (Peacock) – TBD
As fans desperately wait for “Love Island: All Stars” coming next year, “Love Island Games” will give viewers a taste of the chaos that comes when fan-favorite islanders from the U.K., U.S. and Australian iterations come together. Hosted by “Love Island UK” host Maya Jama and narrated by franchise staple comedian Iain Stirling, the new series combines dating and games as islanders get a second shot at love while competing to become the champions of the “Love Island Games.” Contestants will participate in both “team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling [and] dramatic arrivals” per the official logline.
“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” (Peacock) – December TBD
Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” may feature an entirely new cast, but fans can still catch “OG” housewives Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps as they embark on a tropical girls trip with fellow “legacy” housewives Kelly Bensimon, Sonja Morgan, Kristen Taekman and Dorinda Medley. Their destination: St. Barths. De Lesseps teased the “RHONY Legacy” trip as “Scary island Part II,” hinting at a lot of drama and fighting between the Big Apple alums.