Hollywood Mourns Louie Anderson: He Was ‘Warm and Hilarious’

Hollywood came together to mourn Louie Anderson on Friday following the news of the comedian’s death.

Henry Winkler addressed Anderson directly in a tweet, writing, “Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye.”

Writer and director Travon Free wrote, “Louie Anderson was a very dear friend and one of the people who very early in my career believed in me and would put me and a couple of other comics he loved up in a hotel in Vegas and pay us to open for him when we needed money. What a huge loss. Rest in peace my friend.”

TV writer Brittany Van Horne tweeted, “I am devastated at the Louie Anderson news. He was an unreal talent and his performance in Baskets was was one of the greatest ever.”

Comedy Central’s Twitter account posted a tribute, too: “Louie Anderson was a warm and hilarious presence in comedy. He’ll be missed.”

Others expressed shock and anger that the comedian’s death came at a time when numerous beloved celebrities, like Betty White and Bob Saget, have also died. Gilbert Gottfied shared a photo of himself with Anderson and Saget, musing the picture “is very sad now.”

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

Fans shared memories of consuming his work, posting clips of his television appearances or passages from his books.

Anderson, known for roles in “Coming to America” and more recently his FX series “Baskets,” died Friday at 68. Earlier this week, he was reported to be undergoing treatment for lymphoma, a form of cancer, in a Las Vegas hospital.

Anderson earned three Emmy nominations, with a win in 2016 for his performance opposite Zach Galifianakis in “Baskets.” He played Christine Baskets, the mother of two twin sons played by Galifianakis, one of whom gets a job at a small-time rodeo in Bakersfield after failing to make it as a clown. Anderson also won two Daytime Emmys for his performance in the ’90s animated series “Life With Louie,” which was based on his childhood in the midwest.