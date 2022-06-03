Louis CK Reveals New Film ‘Fourth of July’

Comedian Louis C.K. has revealed on his website on Friday that he directed a new indie film called “Fourth of July.”

The indie film will premiere at New York’s Beacon Theatre on June 30, before rolling out to other venues on July 1.

“Fourth of July” was written by Joe List and C.K. C.K. also self financed and directed the project. The film centers on a recovering alcoholic and jazz pianist in NYC who confronts his acerbic family during their annual Fourth of July vacation.

The film stars Joe List, Sarah Tollemache, Paula Plum, Robert Walsh and Robert Kelly. C.K. also plays the role of List’s therapist.

“For me, it was fun as all fuck to direct and make a film again,” C.K. wrote in his director’s statement. “Outside of my two scenes as Jeff’s therapist, which we shot first and got out of the way, for me, it was a real pleasure to direct without acting for the first time in many years. I felt able to look after the cast and focus on the look of the movie. Whether or not I did any of that properly, is up to pretty much everyone but me. I am very pleased with the results and hope that folks enjoy Fourth of July.”

C.K. also asked fans to push for wider theatrical distribution and ask their local theaters to book the film.

“We are still compiling and constantly adding to the list of theaters which I will post on the web page for the movie which is on my website,” C.K. added. “Also if you would like Fourth of July to play at a theater near you, please contact the theater directly and ask for it.”

In 2017, C.K. admitted to his years of sexual misconduct. Several female comics, including former colleagues, detailed examples which included C.K. locking women in his office and masturbating in front of them after ostensibly asking their permission under circumstances that the women did not feel were consensual. C.K.’s manager also threatened some of the women with career consequences if they went public.

His career ground to a halt after the admission, as he lost his television deal with FX and saw distribution of his film, “I Love You Daddy,” halted, and he vowed at the time to step away and “listen.” He resumed touring less than a year later however and has been supported since by some of the biggest names in comedy.