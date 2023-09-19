“Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices,” a documentary about the former One Direction boy band member, will premiere on Paramount+ Oct. 4, Tomlinson announced Tuesday.

Since the breakup of the boy band in 2015, each member has gone their separate ways, all in music. Tomlinson most recently went on a world tour in 2022.

“I’m really excited to announce that ‘All of Those Voices’ will be available to stream on Paramount+,” Tomlinson said. “This film means everything to me, and I’m looking forward to having it out there in the world!”

The feature-length documentary film promises “a refreshingly raw and real look at Louis Tomlinson’s musical journey,” giving audiences “an intimate and unvarnished view of his life and career,” per a release. It contains never-before-seen home videos, including unseen footage from Tomlinson’s time in One Direction and behind-the-scenes access to his sold-out 2022 world tour. The film premiered in March 2023.

Tomlinson has had his fair share of lows and personal tragedy as well as highs of superstardom. The film follows his journey from One Direction singer to solo artist, with the release of his debut album “Walls” and his “Faith in the Future” sophomore effort, which topped the charts when it released in 2022.

“Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices” is directed by Charlie Lightening, the filmmaker behind the award-winning “Liam Gallagher: As It Was,” and is produced by Lightening Films, Seven 7 Management and Tomlinson’s 78 Productions.

One Direction formed thanks to former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell, who put five young men together on the U.K.’s “The X Factor.” This recipe skyrocketed the British (and one Irish) singers to fame as a band. One Direction made five albums: “Up All Night” (2011), “Take Me Home” (2012), “Midnight Memories” (2013), “Four” (2014), and “Made in the A.M.” (2015). Other members included Harry Styles, who now has his solo career in music with a side of acting (“Don’t Worry Darling,” “My Policeman”); Nial Horan, who has released several solo albums and will take on another season coaching on NBC’s “The Voice”; Zayn Malik, who also has a solo music career; and Liam Payne, who recently had to put his world tour on hold due to a serious kidney infection.