‘Love and Marriage: D.C.’ Sneak Peek: Monique Heads to Couples Counseling (Exclusive Video)

“Love and Marriage: D.C.” is back for an all-new episode on Saturday night on OWN and in it, Monique Samuels is seeing a professional.

In the sneak peek clip from “Monique in the Middle,” exclusive to TheWrap, Samuels visits a woman who tries to help couples, along with her husband and several of their friends.

In this week’s episode, Monique’s meddling causes a fight between Winter and Erana. Ashley finally steps out of Quick’s shadow as she works on her book. Monique has her first day on the radio and leaves Chris with the kids. Quick and Chris bond over shared life experiences.

The series stars “Real Housewives of Potomac” alum Monique and Chris Samuels, Quick Silva and Ashley Silva, and Jamie and Erana Tyler.

“Love and Marriage: D.C.” is currently in its first season on OWN. It is a spinoff of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville.”

New episodes air Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.