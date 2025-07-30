André Holland Navigates Sex, Life and Romance in ‘Love, Brooklyn’ Trailer | Exclusive

New York City has never looked lovelier in the first trailer for filmmaker Rachael Abigail Holder’s sensual romantic drama “Love, Brooklyn,” which TheWrap can exclusively reveal in the video above.

Written by Paul Zimmerman, the film stars André Holland as a writer navigating his complicated relationships with his gallery owner ex (Nicole Beharie) and his single-mother current lover (DeWanda Wise), all with the support of his best friend (Roy Wood Jr.).

The indie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was scooped up by Greenwich Entertainment, which is releasing “Love, Brooklyn” in New York on Aug. 29 and in theaters nationwide on Sept. 5.

Getting the film made was a challenge, as producer and star Holland told TheWrap at Sundance in January.

“We had this script and were out to all the places that everyone goes to to get financing. People just, I think, didn’t share the vision. They didn’t quite see the value, but that’s often the case,” he said.

It wasn’t until Steven Soderbergh agreed to board the project as an executive producer that financing started to come together.

“Steven and I started a relationship many, many years ago. We worked on ‘The Knick’ together and he was and is such an incredible collaborator. He’s so generous with his time, with his advice,” Holland explained. “I sat down with Steven one day, and we just had made this movie, ‘High Flying Bird,’ together a couple years before, and he said, ‘What’re you up to?’ And I told him the story of this and he said, ‘Let me read it.’ I sent it to him and we met a couple more times, and then he said, ‘I like it.’ He said, ‘Why don’t you start tomorrow?’ And so he put a chunk of financing in and through my company I put some in and we got going.”

Check out the poster below. “Love, Brooklyn” is produced by Holland, Kate Sharp, Patrick Wengler, Maurice Anderson, Liza Zusman. Executive producers are Steven Soderbergh, Jeffrey Deary, Andy Steinman, Brian Katz, Thomas Zambeck, Alexander Leff, Rachael Abigail Holder.

Love, Brooklyn



