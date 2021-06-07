“Love & Hip-Hop” is finally set to return from its pandemic-imposed hiatus next month, and three new faces will be joining the show.

Joining the VH1 docusoap when it returns on July 5 are Yung Baby Tate, Raedio vocalist and overnight sensation; Renni Rucci, a dynamic rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label Wolfpack; and Omeretta The Great, an emerging artist grabbing attention from heavy hitters like Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby.

Also crossing over to “Atlanta” are “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” stars Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris, who recently relocated to the city.

“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” last aired on VH1 in March 2020 and was put on indefinite hiatus amid the pandemic. The new season premieres Monday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 10 is billed as “bringing music back to the forefront with a female-led ensemble in the epicenter of hip-hop navigating careers, business empires, layered family dynamics, mental health, and fighting for Black liberation during a national reckoning amid a global pandemic.”

Returning cast members include Rasheeda Frost, Spice, Sierra Gates, Bambi, Karlie Redd, Kirk Frost, Yung Joc, Erica Mena, Momma Dee, Safaree Samuels and Scrappy. Watch a teaser for the new season below.

“VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young and Stephanie R. Gayle for Monami Productions and Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener and Jamail Shelton for New Group Productions. Sitarah Pendelton and Phakiso Collins are executive producers for VH1.