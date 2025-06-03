“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the hit reality TV series now 13 seasons strong, is set to return Tuesday, July 8, on MTV.

The longest-running series in the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise has officially made its comeback, and Season 13 will feature the cast undergoing relationship struggles, drastic shifts in their personal lives and more.

Watch the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 13 teaser exclusively via TheWrap below:

“The must-see reality juggernaut is back as the cast of industry hitmakers and fresh new faces share their personal stories while bringing to light the drama,” MTV’s official logline reads. “Now more than ever, relationships are tested, friendships come and go … and everything isn’t always peachy.”

This time around, the full cast this season includes Ashley Conley, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Erica Racine, Jasmine Bleu, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Kirk Frost, Lil Zane, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc and ZellSwag, along with newcomers Queen Key, Salma Slims and 24hrs.

MTV’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” is produced by Antoinette Media. Mona Scott-Young serves as executive producer for Monami Productions and Lashan Browning serves as executive producer for Antoinette Media with Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Alissa Horowitz, Mimi Adams, Gavin Lee Jones and John Crenny. Sara Finney serves as EIC for MTV Entertainment Studios. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Daniel Blau Rogge serve as executive producers with Julie Ha as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” premieres Tuesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. EST.