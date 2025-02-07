Here Are All the Songs in ‘Love Hurts’

Surprisingly, no, “Love Hurts” is not one of them

What is Valentine’s Day without a romantic mixtape? Well, the soundtrack of “Love Hurts” may not exactly be romantic, but it still brings good vibes to the action film.

Now in theaters, “Love Hurts centers on realtor Marvin Gable, who loves his job and very ordinary life. But when he suddenly gets an unexpected valentine from his ex-girlfriend who’s hellbent on revenge, he gets ripped back into his old life — one of violence and crime.

Together(ish), they work together to bring down his crime lord brother and make it out alive.

Naturally, you need a good soundtrack to do all this. Surprisingly though, the song “Love Hurts” isn’t actually in the film “Love Hurts.”

"Love Hurts" (Credit: Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)
Here are the songs that are:

  • “Feeling Alive” by Earl St. Clair
  • “You Sexy Thing” by Hot Chocolate
  • “Bum Bum” by L.O.U.D. & Kali J
  • “In My Arms” by MT Jones
  • “Down to the Devil” by Naked Gypsy Queens
  • “Ain’t Got Nothing on You” by Leon Bridges
  • “If I Got It (Your Love Brought It)” by Aaron Frazer
  • “You’re the First, The Last, My Everything” by Barry White
  • “The Things We Do for Love” by 10cc

“Love Hurts” is now in theaters everywhere.

