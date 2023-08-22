Netflix has finally set the premiere dates for the new season of “Love Is Blind” and the latest episodes of “After the Altar.”

“Love Is Blind” Season 5, which will continue to be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will premiere its first four episodes on Friday, Sept. 22. Episodes 5-7 will drop Sept. 29 and Episodes 8 and 9 will launch on October 6 before the wedding-centric Episode 10 releases on October 13.

Fans of the Netflix reality dating series won’t have to wait too long, however, as the Season 4 installment of “After the Altar” premieres Sept. 1. Featuring three 40-minute episodes, “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” centers on Season 4’s married couples and singles a year after the wedding ceremonies shook up their lives.

Now, the Pod Squad will reunite for a flag football game and subsequent party that will reveal some unexpected turns as the group addresses mounting tensions between both partners and friends.

In the trailer for “Love Is Blind: After the Altar,” Micah admits to “lingering feelings” between herself and Paul, despite their split at the altar, while Irina stirs the pot with an apology. Elsewhere, Jackie and Marshall link up for a heated conversation.

Additionally, the streamer will debut an interactive game based on the reality series titled “Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind.” Launching on the App Store and Google Play beginning September 19, users will get the full “Love Is Blind” experience by entering the pods as a new single on the show.

Hailing from Kinetic Content, “Love Is Blind” Season 5 is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches, Brian Smith and Heather Crowe. EPs for “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” include Coelen, Simpson, Detwiler, Crowe and Nieshia Crawford.

“Love Is Blind” Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.