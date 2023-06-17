Netflix has released the first look at “Love Is Blind” Season 5, and love is already in the air. The new installment is set to premiere in September.

Rather than drop a trailer, the streaming giant premiered a teaser as part of its fan event Tudum that focused on two of its contestants. “My mom says maybe you’re not meant to be in a relationship,” an unnamed woman says, holding back tears. “I’m definitely not a perfect person, but I know I deserve love.”

The clip also shows the same woman admitting that she has a history of “crappy relationships” to a man hidden from her by the pods.

“That doesn’t freak me out, doesn’t scare me at all,” the man responds, causing her to happily squeal. By the end of the clip, she professes her love to him.

Netflix has yet to announce the cast list or location for this new season. At the moment, little is known about “Love Is Blind” Season 5, which was ordered by Netflix in March of 2022.

Each season of the dating reality show follows 15 men and 15 women, all from the same metropolitan area, who are looking for a serious romantic relationship. Over the course of 10 days, contestants date each other, but there’s a catch: no one is allowed to see each other. All of the dating takes place within confined pods that house each singleton. Couples are only allowed to see each other after one party has proposed to the other. From there, the path to the altar is paved with a topical retreat for all of the engaged contestants and four weeks of co-living together. The series has been marketed as a “social experiment” that attempts to answer if love is actually blind.

The show quickly became a hit for the streamer, its success likely helped by the fact Season 1 premiered around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in Season 4, the Netflix staple was met with a wave of backlash. A reunion special that was supposed to be live-streamed was severely delayed, leading to complaints from fans. When that special did finally premiere, viewers criticized hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey for how they handled questions about in-season drama and plans for children.

While all of this was happening, Insider published a scathing expose of the show, which contained reports that contestants were deprived of food and sleep. The article describes the working conditions of the show as “unsafe and inhumane.” Kinect Content, the production company behind the series, responded to the allegations, saying “The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic.”