‘Love Island Games’ Season 2: Christopher Seeley, Andrea Carmona and Kendall Washington Lead Cast

“Love Island USA” Season 7 alum Andreina Santos and Charlie Georgio will also compete in the Peacock reality show

Love-Island-Games
Christopher Seeley, Andrea Carmona and Kendall Washington lead the cast for "Love Island Games" Season 2 (Peacock)

“Love Island Games” has unveiled the cast for its second season, and there’s plenty of familiar faces from “Love Island USA” Seasons 6 and 7, including Christopher Seeley, Andrea Carmona and Kendall Washington.

Additional “Love Island USA” Season 7 alum heading to the Peacock reality show are Andreina Santos and Charlie Georgio while other “Love Island USA” alum include Isaiah Campbell from Season 4, Josh Goldstein from Season 3 and Kay Kay Gray from Season 5.

They will be joined from all-stars from across the franchise’s iterations across the U.K., France, Malta, Belgium and the Netherlands, including Garbi Denteh, Mert Okatan, Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, Solene Favreau and Tyrique Hyde.

“Love Island USA” host Ariana Madix will reprise her role to host “Love Island Games” Season 2, while comedian Iain Stirling also reprises his role as narrator. Maura Higgins will return as host of the recap show “Love Island Aftersun” as former islander Cely Vazquez also returns as social ambassador. 

Check out the full list of former islanders headed to “Love Island Games” Season 2 when the show returns on Sept. 16.

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Andrea Carmona (Season 6, USA) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Andreina Santos (Season 7, USA)  

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Charlie Georgio (Season 7, USA) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Christopher Seeley (Season 7, USA) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Garbi Denteh (Season 4, BE/NL) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Isaiah Campbell (Season 4, USA) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Josh Goldstein (Season 3, USA) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Kay Kay Gray (Season 5, USA) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Kendall Washington (Season 6, USA) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Lucinda Strafford (Season 7, UK & Season 5, AUS) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Mert Okatan  (Season 2 & Season 3, BE/NL) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr (Season 1, MT) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Solene Favreau (Season 2, FR) 

Love-Island-Games
Peacock

Tyrique Hyde (Season 10, UK) 

BIP
