‘Love Island Games’ Season 2: Christopher Seeley, Andrea Carmona and Kendall Washington Lead Cast

“Love Island Games” has unveiled the cast for its second season, and there’s plenty of familiar faces from “Love Island USA” Seasons 6 and 7, including Christopher Seeley, Andrea Carmona and Kendall Washington.

Additional “Love Island USA” Season 7 alum heading to the Peacock reality show are Andreina Santos and Charlie Georgio while other “Love Island USA” alum include Isaiah Campbell from Season 4, Josh Goldstein from Season 3 and Kay Kay Gray from Season 5.

They will be joined from all-stars from across the franchise’s iterations across the U.K., France, Malta, Belgium and the Netherlands, including Garbi Denteh, Mert Okatan, Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, Solene Favreau and Tyrique Hyde.

“Love Island USA” host Ariana Madix will reprise her role to host “Love Island Games” Season 2, while comedian Iain Stirling also reprises his role as narrator. Maura Higgins will return as host of the recap show “Love Island Aftersun” as former islander Cely Vazquez also returns as social ambassador.

Check out the full list of former islanders headed to “Love Island Games” Season 2 when the show returns on Sept. 16.