“Love Island UK” host Maya Jama has been tapped to host the new Peacock series “Love Island Games.”

The spinoff, which premieres Nov. 1 on Peacock, will unite islanders across the “Love Island” franchise, including fan-favorites from the U.K., U.S. and Australian iterations. The new format will combine dating and games as islanders get a second shot at love and compete to become the champions of the “Love Island Games.”

Jama will reprise her hosting duties from “Love Island UK,” where she has served as a host since Season 9, while comedian Iain Stirling, who narrates “Love Island UK” and “Love Island US” will return to narrate the new series. “Modern Family” alum Sarah Hyland hosts the USA version of the reality dating show.

Like its predecessors, “Love Island Games” will air six days per week on the NBCUniversal streamer.

The series’ official logline is as follows: “In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

The identities of the competing islanders are not yet announced.

This isn’t the first time “Love Island” contestants will mingle within the franchise, as “Love Island UK” contestant Scott van-der-Slui recently made his debut on “Love Island USA” after he and U.K. islander Abi Moores were dumped from the island.

Filmed in Fiji , “Love Island Games” is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. The new series is inspired by a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment, which is distributed by ITV Studios.

Executive producers for “Love Island Games” include David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Andy Cadman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parish, Kate Amarnani, Sophie Bush, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.