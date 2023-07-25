“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix is shaking up the “Love Island USA” villa.

In a first-look clip of Madix’s guest appearance on the Peacock dating show, the reality television personality makes a splash while hosting a scandalous game of “Mr. and Mrs” with the islanders.

After learning that a VIP guest would be hosting the challenge — and that the winning duo will win a “very special prize” — the Islanders make a concerted effort to get to know each other intimately, with couples asking each other everything from their ideal love language, favorite sex position and if they’ve ever proposed to anyone before.

The “VPR” star’s surprise appearance shocks the contestants in the clip, including bombshell Hannah calling Madix an “icon.” “You look up bad b–h in the dictionary, you’re gonna see a picture of Ariana,” Hannah said.

“Tonight we are going to play my favorite ever ‘Love Island’ game, ‘Mr. and Mrs.’” Madix tells the Islanders. “But here’s the thing, tonight’s winning couple will win a prize that’s never, ever been given out in ‘Love Island’ history.”

With the girls and guys separated by a hedge, Madix kicks off the game by asking the girls to write down their partner’s body count — which unsurprisingly doesn’t go very well when Madix calls out Marco for lying.

In the heated last round of the game, Madix reveals the shocking unknown prize for the challenge, quipping “how’s that for a bombshell?”

Following an explosive tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which captured a viral cheating scandal between Madix’s boyfriend Tom Sandoval and cast member Raquel Leviss, Madix appeared at the NBCUniversal upfronts presentation and will be competing on the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Watch the full episode of Madix’s guest appearance on “Love Island USA” starting Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock.