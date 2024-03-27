“Love Lies Bleeding” breakout Katy O’Brian has joined the cast of “Mission: Impossible 8,” from Paramount Pictures and Skydance, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

In a previous slate change announcement, Paramount notably referred to the film simply as “Mission: Impossible” rather than its previous full title of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part Two,” signaling a potential name change for the upcoming installment. It’s set to be a direct follow-up to the plot of “Dead Reckoning, Part One,” which hit theaters last July.

Filming on “Mission: Impossible 8” resumed last summer after going on pause to allow the film’s cast, led by Tom Cruise, to promote “Dead Reckoning: Part One.” That film grossed $567.5 million at the global box office against immense competition from Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” and Universal’s “Oppenheimer.”

The popular action spy film series centers on Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his globe-trotting Impossible Mission Force. Previous supporting cast members expected to return include Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff.

“Mission Impossible 8” will welcome new cast members Hannah Waddingham, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer.

O’Brian broke out with her recent performance in Rose Glass’s romantic thriller, “Love Lies Bleeding,” opposite Kristen Stewart. In that film, O’Brian portrays Jackie, an aspiring bodybuilder who relocates to rural Nevada and finds herself entangled in the chaotic world of performance-enhancing drugs after falling for an employee at her local gym.

Previously, O’Brian has appeared as Comms Officer Elia Kane in Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” and as freedom fighter Jentorra in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” On TV, her credits include “The Rookie,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Westworld,” “The Walking Dead” and “Z Nation,” among others.

Next up, O’Brian will be seen in Universal Pictures’ sequel, “Twisters,” where she stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. Slated for release on July 19, the film is a follow-up to the 1996 cult classic “Twister.”

Deadline first reported the news.