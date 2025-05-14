‘Love on the Spectrum’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

The quest for love is not over yet. “Love on the Spectrum” has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix.

The streamer announced that the heartwarming docureality series will return at its upfront event in New York City Wednesday. The series, which won two Primetime Emmy Awards for casting and directing in 2022, follows several singles on the autism spectrum as they hope to find their romantic match.

“Million Dollar Secret” was also renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The competition series follows 12 strangers as they attempt to find the guest with the secret stash of $1 million. As clues attempt to reveal the millionaire’s identity, it is up to the guest to be a master manipulator to keep the cash tip.

In Season 3 of “Love on the Spectrum” fan favorite Connor found his “demigoddess” after one season of unsuccessful pursuits, while Abbey and David talked about the future of their relationship. Newcomer Madison found her cowboy sweetheart and even told TheWrap that she has moved closer to him as they fall more deeply in love.

This will be the sixth season of the reality series overall, including “Love on the Spectrum: Australia. Karina Holden and Cian O’Cleary executive produced both series with their production company Northern Pictures.

“Million Dollar Secret” host Peter Serafinowicz will also return with the series for its second season. The comeption game show is executive produced by Wheelhouse Studios’ Brent Montgomery, Glenn Hugill, Will Nothacker and Russ Friedman and showrunner Charles Wachter.