International athletes will go undercover to find love in Peacock’s newest reality dating show.

“Love Undercover,” which is set to premiere on May 9, challenges a group of foreign soccer stars to shed their fame and lavish lifestyles as they travel to the U.S. on a secret quest to find love.

Described as a “modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy,” the reality dating series will follow the players as they encounter drama, heartbreak and self-discovery, according to the official logline. “Can they win over the ladies without their fame and fortune?” the logline reads. “And will any of them fall for an American princess before returning to the global stage?”

Produced by Beyond Media, “Love Undercover” is executive produced by Alycia Rossiter, Jessica Nahmias, Sonya Wilkes, Michael Krupat and John Luscombe. Co-EPs include Michael Mazzara, Lisa Higgins, Caroline Audcent, and Raquel Loaiza.

Peacock also announced the return of “Love Island USA” for Season 6, along with the Season 2 renewal of “Queens Court,” set for release this summer. The new season of “Love Island USA” expands the franchise’s footprint on Peacock, which also includes “Love Island Games” and “Love Island: All Stars.”

Details on casting for the upcoming season is currently unknown, as is whether Sarah Hyland will return to host the sixth installment after hosting Seasons 4 and 5.

Produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company, executive producers for “Love Island USA” include David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parrish, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthall, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

“Queen’s Court” was renewed for a second season after debuting in May 2023.

Hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, the new installment follows “three new celebrity queens who embark on a journey of a lifetime to find their King by dating 22 confident, successful men,” according to the official logline.

“Queen’s Court” is filmed in Atlanta and is produced by Lighthearted Entertainment and Will Packer Entertainment. EPs for the series include Rob Laplante, Jeff Spangler, Will Packer, Richard Brown and Leola Westbrook-Lawrence.