Lucasfilm Publicity Head Lynne Hale to Retire After 35 Years

Lynne Hale, the longtime publicity head at Lucasfilm, is planning to retire after 35 years with George Lucas’ namesake company, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Hale serves as the vice president of publicity and communications, and she plans to retire at the end of 2021.

Hale first joined Lucasfilm in 1986, then the company’s sole publicist, and in her time there she worked on elevating “Star Wars” back into the pop culture hierarchy, including working on the re-release of the original “Star Wars” trilogy in 1997. She also worked on all three of the prequel films and has been a key component in driving the strategy on everything from the latest films and the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” once Lucasfilm came under Disney’s purview.

Some of her other non-Star Wars related film campaigns have been on behalf of films such as “Tucker: A Man and His Dream,” “Willow,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “Red Tails.” In her time, Lucasfilm has ballooned from having just 300 employees to today having 2,600 globally.

“George took a chance on me early in my career and gave me the opportunity to not only learn from a visionary filmmaker, but also from someone who cared very deeply about humanity,” Hale told THR, which first reported the news. “My bliss has always been connecting with people, so to be able to make lifelong friends with artists, writers, directors, actors, crew members, journalists, photographers and of course my PR family has meant the world to me.”

“Across 35 years of working with her, I’ve never had a colleague more astute, collaborative and loyal than Lynne Hale,” Lucas also told THR in a statement. “A good person through and through, she’s one of the mainstays of the Star Wars experience and went on to be a key player in Lucasfilm. I’ve valued Lynne’s sage advice and friendship and couldn’t be happier for her to be realizing her dream of seeking new challenges and adventures.”

Hale is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and prior to joining Lucasfilm worked at the Saul Zaentz Film Center, with director Francis Ford Coppola and with the Mill Valley Film Festival.

